Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Rathbones Group Stock Performance
RTBBF stock remained flat at $20.35 on Thursday. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35.
Rathbones Group Company Profile
