Raydium (RAY) Achieves Market Cap of $29.01 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $29.01 million and $6.44 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00569509 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.60 or 0.29664824 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,571,613 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.