Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Raymond James also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Flagshp Cmty Re alerts:

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is an increase from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.