Raymond James Trims Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Target Price to C$17.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NOPMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

NOPMF stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

