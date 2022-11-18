Raymond James Weighs in on Parkit Enterprise Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Parkit Enterprise in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkit Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PKT stock opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.94. Parkit Enterprise has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$252.67 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00.

In other Parkit Enterprise news, insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. bought 3,000,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,123,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,966,850. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,182,000 shares of company stock worth $3,023,996 in the last ninety days.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.