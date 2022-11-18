RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Roger H. Ballou Sells 5,600 Shares

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $88,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,258.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
RCM Technologies Stock Performance
RCM Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.81. 101,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,890. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $155.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 133.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
See Also
