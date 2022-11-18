RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Roger H. Ballou Sells 5,600 Shares

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $88,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,258.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

RCM Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.81. 101,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,890. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $155.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 133.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About RCM Technologies

RCMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.