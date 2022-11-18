Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Shares of RLLMF remained flat at $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

