Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RLLMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Real Matters Price Performance

Shares of Real Matters stock remained flat at $3.20 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.61.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

