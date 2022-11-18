Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: SCGLY) in the last few weeks:

11/18/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

11/7/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($35.05) to €33.00 ($34.02). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €34.00 ($35.05) to €37.00 ($38.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €42.30 ($43.61) to €40.00 ($41.24). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.