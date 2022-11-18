Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Emera (EMA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Emera (TSE: EMA) recently:

11/15/2022 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$67.00 to C$62.00.

11/14/2022 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$61.00.

10/25/2022 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$51.00.

10/25/2022 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$53.50 to C$55.00.

10/25/2022 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$55.00.

10/20/2022 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$63.00.

10/20/2022 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$66.00 to C$56.00.

10/20/2022 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$59.00.

10/19/2022 – Emera was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/18/2022 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$66.00 to C$55.00.

9/27/2022 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to C$74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$66.00.

Emera stock traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,943. Emera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$48.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The company has a market cap of C$13.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.60%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

