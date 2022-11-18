Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDWWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Redrow from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.21) to GBX 499 ($5.86) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $696.33.

Redrow Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Monday. Redrow has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

