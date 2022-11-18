Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.93. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $148.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

