Relay Token (RELAY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular exchanges. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $1.38 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

