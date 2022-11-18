Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Renasant has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.
Renasant Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $39.54 on Friday. Renasant has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.16.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Renasant by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Renasant by 84.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Renasant Company Profile
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
