Renovacor (RCOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, November 18th.
Renovacor Stock Down 13.0 %
NYSE RCOR traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.33. Renovacor has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $9.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Renovacor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Lifesci Capital downgraded Renovacor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Renovacor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Renovacor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renovacor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Renovacor
Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).
