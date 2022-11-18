Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.
Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance
RPTX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $27.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
