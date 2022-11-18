Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT Lowered to $15.00 at DA Davidson

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Repay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of RPAY opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Repay has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $481,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,560,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,742.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $481,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,742.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $178,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 181,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,570. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repay by 8.2% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Repay by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

