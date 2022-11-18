Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RSG opened at $131.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average is $134.99. Republic Services has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

