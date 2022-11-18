Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Delivery Hero (DLVHF)

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS: DLVHF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/16/2022 – Delivery Hero was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2022 – Delivery Hero had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €61.00 ($62.89) to €62.00 ($63.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Delivery Hero had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($51.55) to €55.00 ($56.70).

11/1/2022 – Delivery Hero had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Delivery Hero had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($61.86) to €50.00 ($51.55). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Delivery Hero had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €61.00 ($62.89) to €60.00 ($61.86). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Delivery Hero had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €71.00 ($73.20) to €61.00 ($62.89).

Delivery Hero Price Performance

OTCMKTS DLVHF remained flat at $44.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. Delivery Hero SE has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $146.07.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

