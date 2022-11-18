Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Xylem (XYL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xylem (NYSE: XYL) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2022 – Xylem was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

11/3/2022 – Xylem had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Xylem had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Xylem had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Xylem had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $93.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Xylem had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $109.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Xylem had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $105.00 to $115.00.

11/1/2022 – Xylem was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

10/18/2022 – Xylem was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

10/12/2022 – Xylem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Xylem had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Xylem had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $92.00.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.79. 587,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,347. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $131.41.

Get Xylem Inc alerts:

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Xylem by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Xylem by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Xylem by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

