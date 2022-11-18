Ribbon Finance (RBN) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001178 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $65.98 million and $963,806.66 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

