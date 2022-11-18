Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of RMBI stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $155.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.68. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

