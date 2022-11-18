Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIGL. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,049,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 319,762 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 740,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

