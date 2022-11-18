RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.