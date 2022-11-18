Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Buys New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Humana by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 118,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,526,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 21,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Humana by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 4,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 0.5 %

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana stock opened at $520.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.91. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

