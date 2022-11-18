Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Buys Shares of 446 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHV opened at $66.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

