Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Makes New $76,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,890,000 after purchasing an additional 400,598 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,102,000 after purchasing an additional 433,343 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,344,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,519,000 after purchasing an additional 318,176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 678,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFAT opened at $45.45 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.