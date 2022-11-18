Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Leidos by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Leidos by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Leidos by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 674,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,907,000 after acquiring an additional 185,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 442,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

Insider Activity

Leidos Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

