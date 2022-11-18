Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 470 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $148.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 708,063 shares of company stock worth $95,960,162. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

