Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFIV stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

