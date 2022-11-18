RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 593,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,875,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
RLX Technology Trading Up 20.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of -0.23.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 31.28%.
Institutional Trading of RLX Technology
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLX Technology (RLX)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.