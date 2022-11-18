RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 593,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,875,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

RLX Technology Trading Up 20.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of -0.23.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 31.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after buying an additional 2,160,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after buying an additional 257,261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,366,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after buying an additional 9,652,800 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 663.0% during the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after buying an additional 6,630,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,621,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 457,842 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

