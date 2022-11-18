Robert W. Baird Boosts Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $74.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens boosted their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th.
Copart Stock Performance
Shares of Copart stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. Copart has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $79.01. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 14.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Copart by 4.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Copart by 16.4% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
