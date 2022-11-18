Robert W. Baird Boosts Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $74.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens boosted their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. Copart has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $79.01. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Copart will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 14.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Copart by 4.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Copart by 16.4% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

