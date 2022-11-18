Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; and 100% working interest in PL005 production license in North Falkland Basin.

