Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $278.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $278.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.19.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.20. 8,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.96. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

