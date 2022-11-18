Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of RCKY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,637. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $192.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCKY. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

