Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,177,000 after buying an additional 209,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after buying an additional 187,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $390.04 and a 200 day moving average of $406.87. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

