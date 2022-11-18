Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.21-$4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.21-4.34 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ross Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ROST traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,217,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,580. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

