Round Hill Asset Management Acquires 761 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Round Hill Asset Management grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Polaris makes up about 2.6% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Polaris worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Polaris by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,093,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Polaris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,774,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Down 0.3 %

PII stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.66. 8,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day moving average is $106.88. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.44.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.