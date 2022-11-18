Round Hill Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Round Hill Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 7.2% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Comcast by 311.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,615,000 after buying an additional 2,654,609 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 602,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,280,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

