Round Hill Asset Management Decreases Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Round Hill Asset Management lowered its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 15.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,997. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.48%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -555.55%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

