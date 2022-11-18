Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 2,100 ($24.68) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,950 ($22.91).

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RAT. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($19.98) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rathbones Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,198.75 ($25.84).

LON RAT traded up GBX 25 ($0.29) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,035 ($23.91). 14,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,633. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,835.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,899.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,932.69. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,426.08 ($16.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,230 ($26.20).

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

