Royal Bank of Canada Raises Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $68.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HP. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,041.41 and a beta of 1.75. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,840,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

