Royal Bank of Canada Raises Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target to €26.00

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €24.00 ($24.74) to €26.00 ($26.80) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCRYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($34.02) to €25.00 ($25.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($36.08) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Scor from €31.00 ($31.96) to €21.50 ($22.16) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Scor from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Scor from €32.00 ($32.99) to €30.00 ($30.93) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.01.

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scor will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

