Royal Bank of Canada Trims E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Target Price to €10.00

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.00 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on E.On from €12.50 ($12.89) to €10.50 ($10.82) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut E.On from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on E.On from €10.00 ($10.31) to €9.50 ($9.79) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.70.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $9.17 on Monday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.98 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that E.On will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

