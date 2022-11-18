RR Advisors LLC Grows Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

RR Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline makes up about 0.9% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $1,434,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.9% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 120,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 48,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,109. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

