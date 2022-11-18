RR Advisors LLC Has $77.26 Million Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners comprises 15.1% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RR Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of Western Midstream Partners worth $77,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WES. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,638,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 172,038 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $587,704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,676,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,986,000 after purchasing an additional 83,919 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 178,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE:WES traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,948. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

