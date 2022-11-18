Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Michael D. Ohalleran Acquires 7,724 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 7,724 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $267,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 581,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,147,178.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RYAN traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

