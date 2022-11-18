Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to “Neutral”

Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.74.

CRM stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.37. 123,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,048. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $306.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.59.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,931 shares of company stock worth $18,681,572. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,461 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 23.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

