Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at DA Davidson

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.88.
Sally Beauty Stock Up 1.1 %
SBH stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $21.86.
About Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
