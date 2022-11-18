Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at DA Davidson

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.88.

SBH stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,812,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,844,000 after acquiring an additional 88,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,013,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,965,000 after acquiring an additional 528,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sally Beauty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,043,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 558,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $45,611,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

