Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) PT Raised to $76.00 at Craig Hallum

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum to $76.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SANM. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,556,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $981,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

